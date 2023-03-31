Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259,944 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

