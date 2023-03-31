Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.