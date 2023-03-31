Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 3,019 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 608.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.