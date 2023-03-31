Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $119.10 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

