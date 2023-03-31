Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.