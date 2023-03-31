Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,147 Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.16% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SNPE opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

