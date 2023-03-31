Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 158 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 14.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SAP by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.2% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

SAP stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

