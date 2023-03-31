Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,708 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CLOU stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $582.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
