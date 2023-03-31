Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,708 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $582.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.