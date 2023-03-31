Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,271 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.