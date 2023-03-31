Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,271 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of GDX opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.
About VanEck Gold Miners ETF
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.