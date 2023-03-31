Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,467,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $175.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

