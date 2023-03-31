Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,542 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of A10 Networks worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.06. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

