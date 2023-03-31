Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $228,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.