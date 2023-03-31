Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Zscaler by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ZS stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $253.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.