Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $676.68 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $646.98 and its 200 day moving average is $569.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.