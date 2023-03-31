Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 965 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

