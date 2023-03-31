Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $43.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $41.62 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

