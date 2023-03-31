Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH opened at $470.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.