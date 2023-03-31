Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $682,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

DIS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.