Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New Investment in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ RTL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $821.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

