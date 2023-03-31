Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases Shares of 245 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

