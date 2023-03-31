Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

About Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

