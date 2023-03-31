Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

