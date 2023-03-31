Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $207.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

