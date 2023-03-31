Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Visa were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.