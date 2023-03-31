MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €280.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €229.90 ($247.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52-week high of €236.20 ($253.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €200.78.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

