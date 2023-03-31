MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.00.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$60.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.79. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$73.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

