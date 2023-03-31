MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$60.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.79. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.