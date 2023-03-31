Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) COO Nicole Lambert Sells 6,433 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Myriad Genetics Stock Performance
MYGN stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
Featured Stories
