Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.