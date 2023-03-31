Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.