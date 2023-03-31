Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
