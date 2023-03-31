Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 416 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $460.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

