National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE:BCE opened at C$60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.15. The company has a market cap of C$55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. BCE has a 52 week low of C$55.66 and a 52 week high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.967 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

