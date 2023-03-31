National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,294 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $15,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NATI opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.19. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

