Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($76.34) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NEM opened at €60.60 ($65.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.43. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €94.78 ($101.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

