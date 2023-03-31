Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of C$391.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.31. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$8.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.20.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

About Neo Performance Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

