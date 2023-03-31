NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Down 2.3%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.49. 48,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 585,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,333 shares of company stock valued at $165,588 over the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NerdWallet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 175,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 340,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 224,056 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

