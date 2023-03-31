New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.68.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
