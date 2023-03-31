New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.68.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

