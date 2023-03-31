Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases 2,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newman & Schimel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.10.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.