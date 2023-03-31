Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Newmark Group worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Newmark Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.