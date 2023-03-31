NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

