NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.48) price target from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €22.10 ($23.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of €28.40 ($30.54). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.20 and its 200 day moving average is €18.56.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.