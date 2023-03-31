NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.51) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €22.10 ($23.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €28.40 ($30.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.56.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

