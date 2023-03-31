Northland Securities Trims BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Target Price to $6.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Shares of BMTX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
