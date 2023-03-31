Northland Securities Trims BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Target Price to $6.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BMTX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BM Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

