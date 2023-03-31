Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $158.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

