Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $24.15.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

