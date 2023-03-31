Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,636,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

