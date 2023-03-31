Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.49

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.49 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 1342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.92).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.83 and a beta of -0.10.

Octopus Titan VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is currently -4,166.67%.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

