One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Michael Infante Purchases 83,514 Shares of Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) insider Michael Infante purchased 83,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,010.84 ($6,156.58).

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMIP stock opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Friday. One Media iP Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of £11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.42.

One Media iP Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

