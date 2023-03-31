Oppenheimer Comments on POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 3.9 %

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $733.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,903,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

