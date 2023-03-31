Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE OGEN opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

