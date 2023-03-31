Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

OXY opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

