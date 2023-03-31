Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

