Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.98.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
