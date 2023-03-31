Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $3.90. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,455,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,808,563 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.61.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 over the last 90 days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oscar Health Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

