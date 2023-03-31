Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $3.90. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,455,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,808,563 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.61.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.
In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 over the last 90 days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
